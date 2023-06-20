Workiva (NYSE:WK) versus Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head to Head Analysis

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Workiva and Paycom Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workiva 0 0 4 0 3.00 Paycom Software 1 2 10 0 2.69

Workiva presently has a consensus target price of $100.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $368.53, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Paycom Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Workiva.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Workiva has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Workiva and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workiva -21.24% -4,861.53% -14.21% Paycom Software 20.96% 26.29% 7.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workiva and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workiva $537.88 million 9.87 -$90.95 million ($2.23) -44.60 Paycom Software $1.38 billion 14.14 $281.39 million $5.33 60.52

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Workiva. Workiva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Workiva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Workiva shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Workiva on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

