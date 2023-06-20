World Mobile Token (WMT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $582,361.08

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $43.52 million and approximately $582,361.08 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00031150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,890,540 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

