Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.07

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 97571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

YARIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $2.1375 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

