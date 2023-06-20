ZClassic Achieves Market Capitalization of $360,688.75 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $360,688.75 and approximately $40.06 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00023190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

