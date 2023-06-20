Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

