102,623 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,000. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.