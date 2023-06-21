1,452 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $7.28 on Wednesday, hitting $429.72. 152,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,589. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.51.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.