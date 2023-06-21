1,600 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Shares of CRWD traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.15 and its 200 day moving average is $124.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

