3i Group plc (LON:III) Raises Dividend to GBX 29.75 Per Share

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $23.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

3i Group Stock Performance

III stock opened at GBX 1,961.50 ($25.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a market capitalization of £19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.13, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13. 3i Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($13.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,036 ($26.05). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,850.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,629.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Activity

3i Group Company Profile

In other 3i Group news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £87,400 ($111,836.21). Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Featured Articles

