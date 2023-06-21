4,073 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock worth $24,704,401. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CMG traded up $28.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,078.00. The company had a trading volume of 86,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.07 and a 52-week high of $2,139.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,997.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,051.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

