626 Financial LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 390.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 616,984 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 183,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Barnes & Noble Education

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.