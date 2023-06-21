626 Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,819. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.22 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

