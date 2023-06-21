626 Financial LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

626 Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.75. 2,237,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.79 and its 200-day moving average is $177.01. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

