626 Financial LLC Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

626 Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,175,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,087,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

