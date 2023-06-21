626 Financial LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

626 Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.63. 394,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,052,485. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

