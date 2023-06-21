A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 26.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,167,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,407 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

