abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AWP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

