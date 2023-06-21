abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:AWP)

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Performance
NYSE AWP opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $5.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
