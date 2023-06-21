Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $176,502.97 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00008919 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002068 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002499 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

