Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys 5,130 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 407.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 1,011.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Performance

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. 310,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

