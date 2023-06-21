Adams Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $132.13. 295,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.04. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 215.03%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUI. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 669 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

