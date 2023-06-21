Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.8% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 54,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 129,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.08. 1,034,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,827,134. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.53.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

