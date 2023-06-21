Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 18,066 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 406,153 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.32. 746,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.58. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

