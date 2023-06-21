Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells $1,098,582.54 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tycho Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $597,100.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $272,080.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,920. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 197.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,884,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,512 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $10,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,253,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Articles

