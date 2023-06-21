Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,869 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $485.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.
ADBE stock traded down $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $482.99. 1,671,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,340. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $394.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
