Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Adobe were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $222.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

