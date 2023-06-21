Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.65-$15.75 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $477.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,198,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,452. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after buying an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

