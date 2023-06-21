Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Argus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.
Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %
ADBE stock opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adobe (ADBE)
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.