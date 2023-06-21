Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Argus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Argus from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

ADBE stock opened at $485.86 on Wednesday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $222.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,101,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 36,653.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.