Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.01. 416,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $2,888,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at $7,282,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,362,774.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 71,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $2,888,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after buying an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

