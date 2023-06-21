Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Aecon Group Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$12.81 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.29 and a 12 month high of C$14.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.78. The firm has a market cap of C$788.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.98.
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C$0.09. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.8468354 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
