Albert D Mason Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.3% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 45,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,673,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $728.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.67 and its 200 day moving average is $191.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $287.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

