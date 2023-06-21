Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Up to $10.64

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.64, but opened at $10.90. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 943 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knoll Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 374,845 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,402,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 501,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 39,360 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

