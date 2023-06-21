Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Raised by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.8% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,494,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680,576. The firm has a market cap of $231.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

