Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 3,039 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $257,707.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,620,000 after purchasing an additional 202,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,042,000 after purchasing an additional 161,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,413,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,454,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.35.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

