Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $94.35 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,037,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ambarella news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $113,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,817.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $344,112.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,037,518.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,148 shares of company stock worth $1,662,907. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.