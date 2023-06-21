Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Amgen by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Amgen by 12.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.17. The company had a trading volume of 502,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

