Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amgen were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $228.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

