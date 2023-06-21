Analysts Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT at $41.27

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Performance

ARMK opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 34.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,000 after purchasing an additional 227,429 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Aramark by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $559,000.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Rating

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.