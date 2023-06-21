Analysts Set British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) PT at GBX 3,788

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,788 ($48.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($52.46) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,100 ($39.67) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.92) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($37,506.85). In other news, insider Veronique Laury acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,593 ($33.18) per share, for a total transaction of £42,784.50 ($54,746.64). Also, insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.92) per share, with a total value of £29,311.60 ($37,506.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,682 shares of company stock worth $32,993,748. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

British American Tobacco Company Profile

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,586.50 ($33.10) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,733.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,987.35. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,543 ($32.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($46.64). The stock has a market cap of £57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 877.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

