Analysts Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $32.60

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $7,552,747.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,489.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex Finkelstein sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,004,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,673,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 242,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $7,552,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,489.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,501,060 shares of company stock valued at $134,393,318. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Flywire by 457.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Flywire by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLYW opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

