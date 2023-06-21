Analysts Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $61.40

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 197,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

