Analysts Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) PT at $68.86

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palomar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.56. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Palomar had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

