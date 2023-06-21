Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $260.06

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.26.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

SHW opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.89 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $265.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

