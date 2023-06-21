Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) PT at $36.86

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.86.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.