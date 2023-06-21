Analysts’ Upgrades for June 21st (ACN, DCOM, DNN, DNOW, EMKR, NOC, NPK, QSR, SBS, SCOR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 21st:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

