Analysts’ Upgrades for June 21st (ACN, DCOM, DNN, DNOW, EMKR, NOC, NPK, QSR, SBS, SCOR)

Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 21st:
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.