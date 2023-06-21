Analyzing Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) & Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) and Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Contract Drilling and Awilco Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Awilco Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

40.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Awilco Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Awilco Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Contract Drilling -3.02% -5.73% -2.93% Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Contract Drilling and Awilco Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Contract Drilling $186.71 million 0.20 -$65.32 million ($0.54) -4.96 Awilco Drilling N/A N/A N/A $4.33 0.00

Awilco Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Independence Contract Drilling. Independence Contract Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Awilco Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Awilco Drilling beats Independence Contract Drilling on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale. Its fleet consists of 26 rigs. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Awilco Drilling

(Get Rating)

Awilco Drilling PLC does not have significant operations. It previously engaged in the provision of drilling services to oil and gas companies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.