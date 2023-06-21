Analyzing MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) & Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) and Transat A.T. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Transat A.T. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Transat A.T.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -1.91% -0.15% -0.10% Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 4 0 3.00 Transat A.T. 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Transat A.T., as reported by MarketBeat.

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.78%. Transat A.T. has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1.69%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Transat A.T..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Transat A.T.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 4.77 -$11.32 million ($0.10) -268.57 Transat A.T. N/A N/A N/A $0.59 6.00

Transat A.T. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transat A.T., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Transat A.T. beats MakeMyTrip on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T., Inc. engages in the provision of organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel. It also offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company was founded by Jean-Marc Eustache, Lina De Cesare and Philippe Sureau on February 13, 1987 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

