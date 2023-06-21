Ankr (ANKR) One Day Volume Hits $20.90 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. Ankr has a total market cap of $223.16 million and approximately $20.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,878.27 or 0.99920083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002205 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02167688 USD and is up 6.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $14,884,408.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

