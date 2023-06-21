APA (NASDAQ:APA) Trading 3.1% Higher

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.69 and last traded at $34.54. 1,093,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,074,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of APA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 392,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of APA by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 102,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.