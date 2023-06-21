Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/12/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.
- 6/6/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $200.00.
- 6/6/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00.
- 6/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $193.00.
- 6/5/2023 – Apple had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..
- 6/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $176.00 to $190.00.
- 6/2/2023 – Apple had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..
- 6/2/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00.
- 6/2/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $210.00.
- 5/22/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2023 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2023 – Apple was given a new $183.86 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $173.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $174.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $173.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00.
- 5/1/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.96. 49,153,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,359,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Apple
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
