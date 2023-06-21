Apple (AAPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/12/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $180.00.

6/6/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $200.00.

6/6/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $210.00.

6/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $190.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/5/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $193.00.

6/5/2023 – Apple had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

6/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $176.00 to $190.00.

6/2/2023 – Apple had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 51job, Inc..

6/2/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00.

6/2/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $210.00.

5/22/2023 – Apple was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/17/2023 – Apple was given a new $183.86 price target on by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $177.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $173.00 to $176.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $174.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $173.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $173.00 to $198.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00.

5/1/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $168.00 to $173.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $149.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2023 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.96. 49,153,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,359,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

