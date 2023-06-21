Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.08 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 267,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,090,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,854 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,383,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 312,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

